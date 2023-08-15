Nature: Big Bend, The Wild Frontier of Texas

Wednesday, August 23rd at 7:00pm– Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

The most remote corner of this infamous borderland is Big Bend National Park – a vast, unspoiled wonderland of serene beauty and home to some of America’s most glorious wildlife. This is true frontier land, where horizons never end and stars blaze as they have for eons. The film features Big Bend’s remarkable Black Bears – pioneers who came across the Mexican desert and were the first to reclaim Texas after decades of hunting and persecution.