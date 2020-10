Click to print (Opens in new window)

October 28 at 7 pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Meet the people rescuing and caring for the animal survivors of Australia’s devastating bushfires. Iconic species like koalas, kangaroos and wombats face a series of hurdles to recover from their trauma.