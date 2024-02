Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Wednesday, February 14th at 7:00pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Sir David Attenborough unearths the fossil of a giant Pliosaur, the largest Jurassic predator ever known. Follow experts on an expedition to excavate and uncover the predatory secrets lying deep inside the fossil, and unlock clues about the life of this giant sea beast.