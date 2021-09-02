Native Mob Gang Members Sentenced to Prison for Meth Distribution, Assault

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Three Native Mob gang members have been sentenced to prison for methamphetamine distribution and assault.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 32-year-old Robin Lee Lussier, a/k/a Ratchet pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and assault resulting in serious bodily injury in aid of racketeering activity and was sentenced to 16 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

26-year-old Willard Duane Reed III, a/k/a Left, a/k/a Leftfield pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

25-year-old Joshua Adam Hanks, a/k/a Souless pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting assault resulting in serious bodily injury in aid of racketeering activity and was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

According to court documents, all three were active members of the Native Mob gang, a criminal enterprise whose members and associates engage in and have engaged in acts of violence, including murder, attempted murder, robbery, and assault.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today