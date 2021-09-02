Lakeland PBS

Native Mob Gang Members Sentenced to Prison for Meth Distribution, Assault

Lakeland News — Sep. 1 2021

Three Native Mob gang members have been sentenced to prison for methamphetamine distribution and assault.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 32-year-old Robin Lee Lussier, a/k/a Ratchet pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and assault resulting in serious bodily injury in aid of racketeering activity and was sentenced to 16 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

26-year-old Willard Duane Reed III, a/k/a Left, a/k/a Leftfield pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

25-year-old Joshua Adam Hanks, a/k/a Souless pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting assault resulting in serious bodily injury in aid of racketeering activity and was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

According to court documents, all three were active members of the Native Mob gang, a criminal enterprise whose members and associates engage in and have engaged in acts of violence, including murder, attempted murder, robbery, and assault.

