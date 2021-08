Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Tuesday, September 1 at 9pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

This episode illuminates disruptions to the world of work – AI, robotics, globalization, labor practices. The pandemic is a new driver of change, with unemployment flipping from lowest in 50 years to highest in a century..