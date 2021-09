Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Tuesday, September 14 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Discover how resistance, survival and revival are revealed through an empire of horse-mounted Comanche warriors, secret messages encoded in an Aztec manuscript and a grass bridge in the Andes that spans mountains and centuries.