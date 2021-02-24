Lakeland PBS

Nationwide Winter Storm Contributes to Reduction in Blood Donations

Lakeland News — Feb. 23 2021

Only 3% of all eligible adults donate blood every year. Throw in a pandemic, and that number shrinks. Now, add a winter storm.

The Red Cross was already struggling to host blood drives due to the social distancing requirements. Now, due to the terrible weather conditions that plagued almost the entire country last week, the Red Cross has seen fewer and fewer volunteers. The biggest decreases come from states not equipped to handle winter conditions.

The Red Cross hopes to make up for those losses by hosting socially distant and safe blood drives. Locations are found all around Minnesota and are listed on the Red Cross website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Bemidji Area Schools Working Towards Full In-Person Learning for Secondary Students

Northwoods Adventure: Buena Vista Ski Area Open for 20th Year of Snow Tubing

Over 500 COVID-19 Cases Reported on Tuesday

Minnesota Reaches Milestone of 1 Million COVID-19 Vaccines Administered

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.