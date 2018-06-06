Nation’s First Somali-American Lawmaker Eyes Seat in Congress

Ilhan Omar is a 35-year-old state representative in Minnesota. She filed paperwork to run for the seat being vacated by Rep. Keith Ellison. He plans to run for state attorney general.
A victory by Oman would further elevate a rising star in Democratic politics. She has portrayed herself as a counterpoint to President Donald Trump, and she would be the first Somali-American in Congress.
Omar escaped her war-torn homeland as a child and grew up in a Kenyan refugee camp before immigrating to the United States as a preteen. She learned English by watching American television.
Minnesota is home to the largest population of Somalis outside Somalia.
