National Weather Service in Duluth Updates Forecast Model

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

After noticing errors in their predictions, National Weather Service in Duluth has upgraded one of its computer forecast models.

The particular model updated is one that has been tested for over two years. Normally, models are updated once or twice in a year according to Joe Moore, Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Duluth.

The big reason for the upgrade was that it was miscalculating two major things this past winter.

“This model is used primarily for what we call ‘medium-term,’ your next five- to 14-day forecast,” said Moore. “The old version of this model had an issue with cold and particularly snow, it tended to overdo the cold.”

The forecast model went into effect on March 22.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today