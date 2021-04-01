Lakeland PBS

National Weather Service in Duluth Updates Forecast Model

Nick UrsiniMar. 31 2021

After noticing errors in their predictions, National Weather Service in Duluth has upgraded one of its computer forecast models.

The particular model updated is one that has been tested for over two years. Normally, models are updated once or twice in a year according to Joe Moore, Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Duluth.

The big reason for the upgrade was that it was miscalculating two major things this past winter.

“This model is used primarily for what we call ‘medium-term,’ your next five- to 14-day forecast,” said Moore. “The old version of this model had an issue with cold and particularly snow, it tended to overdo the cold.”

The forecast model went into effect on March 22.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Nick Ursini

By — Nick Ursini

Related Posts

MN Budget Outlook Swings from $1.3 Billion Deficit to $1.6 Billion Surplus

Voting Opens for MnDOT’s Name a Snowplow Contest

39th Annual Finlandia Ski Marathon Cancelled

Records Broken With Recent Cold Temperatures in Minnesota

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.