Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

About 1% of people struggle with stuttering, and with National Stuttering Awareness Week coming up in May, Brad Hamilton discusses a foundation that is changing lives with their research on the issue.

The Stuttering Foundation has been in service for over 70 years.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today