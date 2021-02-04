National Signing Day: Bemidji Grads Hinrichs & Falldorf Commit To BSU, Another Olszewski Joins The Beavers
The Bemidji State football team welcomed in 23 student-athletes into their program on Wednesday. Among some of the prep standouts signees for the Beavers were Bemidji High School football alums Colton Hinrichs and Will Falldorf. Also signing their letter of intent to play for BSU was defensive back Bo Olszewski, brother of former Bemidji State standouts EJ Olszewski and the now-New England Patriot Gunner Olszewski. In total, head coach Brent Bolte brought in 14 players from Minnesota, four from Wisconsin, two from Iowa, two from Nebraska, and one from Texas.