National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Set For Upcoming Weekend

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Drug Enforcement Administration is holding National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 24th at location sites across the country.

This is the 19th year the DEA and its partners have worked to help dispose of unwanted and unused medications. The DEA collects tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of medication. The administration also accepts vape pens and other e-cigarette devices.

The nationwide event aims to provide a safe and convenient way to dispose of prescription drugs, which can help limit drugs from being found or sold on the street.

Below are a few disposal locations, and the service is anonymous.

Essentia Health Baxter Pharmacy – 13060 Isle Drive, Baxter

Essentia Health Brainerd Pharmacy – 2024 South 6th Street, Brainerd

Thrifty White Pharmacy – 209 Washington Street, Brainerd

Essentia Health Pequot Lakes Pharmacy – 30581 Patriot Ave, Pequot Lakes

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today