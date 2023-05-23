Lakeland PBS

National Memorial Day Concert (2023)

Sunday, May 28 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

A more than three decades long tradition unlike anything else on television, America’s national night of remembrance takes us back to the real meaning of the holiday through personal stories and tributes interwoven with musical performances. Featuring an all-star line-up with the National Symphony Orchestra, the deeply moving and reverential night brings us together as one family of Americans to honor the service and sacrifice of our men and women in uniform, military families and all those who have given their lives for our country.

