Mar 13, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

National Loon Day Celebrated for the 1st Time on Mar. 13

loon chick lake steve maanum resize

Credit: Steve Maanum

Today is National Loon Day, and it’s the first time it has actually been celebrated. Mar. 13 marks the 65th anniversary of the common loon becoming Minnesota’s state bird.

Minnesota has the largest population of loons in the lower 48 states, and when St. Paul jeweler Larissa Loden realized there was no official Loon Day designated, she approached the National Day Archives, which approved it for Mar. 13.

The inaugural activities included a festival in St. Paul, which featured loon call contests and a best loon outfit competition.

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