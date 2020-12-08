National Loon Center Announces First Executive Director

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The National Loon Center in Crosslake, Minnesota has announced their first executive director. Effective January 4, 2021, the Center will welcome Jon Mobeck their Executive Director.

Mobeck is a graduate of Bethel University in St. Paul, MN. He was born and raised in Minnesota but spent the past two decades advancing both conservation and commerce in Rocky Mountain resort communities. Most recently, Mobeck served as Executive Director of the Jackson Hole Wildlife Foundation in Jackson, WY from 2016-2020. Prior to that role, he acted as Executive Director of The Murie Center in Grand Teton National Park and earlier served Jackson Hole, WY and Park City, UT in communications roles for the Chambers of Commerce in those two renowned resort communities.

In a release, Brainerd Lakes Area Chamber President and NLC Board member, Matt Killian said, “Jon has all the characteristics we were looking for in this position: experienced leader, inspirational fundraiser and the entrepreneurial spirit! His key leadership objectives will be to build a diverse team of donors and funders to raise $6 million by the summer of 2022.”

Until the Center is built, the Brainerd Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce will employ the new Executive Director through a contract with the National Loon Center Foundation. The Brainerd Lakes Area Economic Development Corporation was hired by the Foundation to manage the critical hiring process.

Mobeck said in a release, “I am honored and grateful for the opportunity to join a community of visionary leaders in this exciting initiative.”

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today