Lakeland PBS

National Loon Center Announces First Executive Director

Betsy Melin — Dec. 8 2020

The National Loon Center in Crosslake, Minnesota has announced their first executive director. Effective January 4, 2021, the Center will welcome Jon Mobeck their Executive Director.

Mobeck is a graduate of Bethel University in St. Paul, MN. He was born and raised in Minnesota but spent the past two decades advancing both conservation and commerce in Rocky Mountain resort communities. Most recently, Mobeck served as Executive Director of the Jackson Hole Wildlife Foundation in Jackson, WY from 2016-2020. Prior to that role, he acted as Executive Director of The Murie Center in Grand Teton National Park and earlier served Jackson Hole, WY and Park City, UT in communications roles for the Chambers of Commerce in those two renowned resort communities.

In a release, Brainerd Lakes Area Chamber President and NLC Board member, Matt Killian said, “Jon has all the characteristics we were looking for in this position: experienced leader, inspirational fundraiser and the entrepreneurial spirit! His key leadership objectives will be to build a diverse team of donors and funders to raise $6 million by the summer of 2022.”

Until the Center is built, the Brainerd Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce will employ the new Executive Director through a contract with the National Loon Center Foundation. The Brainerd Lakes Area Economic Development Corporation was hired by the Foundation to manage the critical hiring process.

Mobeck said in a release, “I am honored and grateful for the opportunity to join a community of visionary leaders in this exciting initiative.”

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Cuisine Cash Helping Brainerd Lakes Area Restaurants Earn Money

Brainerd League of Women Voters Hosts National Loon Center Speaker

BLACF Hosts State Of The Lakes Area In Crosslake

National Loon Center Granted $4 Million In Funding From State Of Minnesota

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.