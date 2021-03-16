Lakeland PBS

National Loon Center Advocates for Phasing Out Lead Fishing Jigs and Sinkers

Nick UrsiniMar. 15 2021

Loons and lead are two things that have become connected over the years, but not for the better. A push to join other states who have banned lead sinkers and jigs is once again a topic of discussion with warmer weather on the horizon.

The lead jigs and sinkers sink to the bottom of lakes where loons dive to pick up pebbles to help grind up their food. Any animal that preys on a lead-poisoned loon can also get what’s called secondary lead poisoning, putting other animals at risk.

The hope from the National Loon Center is with educating the public and bringing awareness to this issue, other materials like tungsten can become more readily available to replace lead tackle.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Nick Ursini

