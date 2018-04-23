National Infant Immunization Week is April 21-28

This week is infant immunization week to promote the health benefits of being vaccinated. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, routine childhood immunization prevents an estimated 381 million illnesses.

Children ages two and younger are at risk for many diseases since their immune systems have not been exposed to many germs. Crow Wing County experts say that through childhood immunization, children two and under can now be protected from 14 diseases.

Children that are not under insurance can get the shots for free through the Minnesota Vaccines for Children Program. You can call your health care agency to see if they provide the program.

Hear from Denise Sjodin, the Crow Wing County Public Health Nurse about the importance of getting vaccinated.