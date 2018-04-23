Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

National Infant Immunization Week is April 21-28

Sarah Winkelmann
Apr. 23 2018
Leave a Comment

This week is infant immunization week to promote the health benefits of being vaccinated. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, routine childhood immunization prevents an estimated 381 million illnesses.

Children ages two and younger are at risk for many diseases since their immune systems have not been exposed to many germs. Crow Wing County experts say that through childhood immunization, children two and under can now be protected from 14 diseases.

Children that are not under insurance can get the shots for free through the Minnesota Vaccines for Children Program. You can call your health care agency to see if they provide the program.

Hear from Denise Sjodin, the Crow Wing County Public Health Nurse about the importance of getting vaccinated.

Sarah Winkelmann
Contact the Author Sarah Winkelmann
swinkelmann@lptv.org

Related Posts

Appeals Court Allows Necessity Defense in Pipeline Protest

Local Bike Shop Participates in Free Bikes for Kids Organization

Purses For Partners Raises Funds for Youth Mentoring

Crow Wing County Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Opening April 25

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Sharon said

I'm 67 and caucasian and often have the staff follow me. They want to make sure... Read More

brandie said

my daughter and I went to the salon in front of med save pharmacy. My daughter l... Read More

Tracy said

There will be a meeting held on Wednesday at 6pm organized by the community. The... Read More

Linda Ziesemer said

Shame on them! I grew up, and still live in Kenosha, Wi. They have a thriving... Read More

Latest Story

Monday Morning House Fire Under Investigation In Park Rapids

The occupants of a Park Rapids home are safe after a fire broke out early this morning. It happened at exactly 3:37. Hubbard County Sherriff’s
Posted on Apr. 23 2018

Latest Stories

Monday Morning House Fire Under Investigation In Park Rapids

Posted on Apr. 23 2018

Appeals Court Allows Necessity Defense in Pipeline Protest

Posted on Apr. 23 2018

Local Bike Shop Participates in Free Bikes for Kids Organization

Posted on Apr. 23 2018

DNR Crews Face Challenge To Get Ramps And Docks Ready By Fishing Opener

Posted on Apr. 23 2018

John Persell Wins DFL Endorsement

Posted on Apr. 23 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.