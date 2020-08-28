National Guard, State Patrol on the Ground in Minneapolis After Unrest

Click to print (Opens in new window)

It was a much quieter night in Minneapolis on Thursday as 400 National Guard soldiers and 250 State Troopers are on the ground to keep the peace after a night of looting and unrest on Wednesday.

On Thursday night, there were reports of some arrests for people breaking the 8 PM curfew, but little if any of the looting and violence that took place Wednesday after misinformation spread about the death of a homicide suspect in Minneapolis. Video shows the man shooting himself in the head, but false information had spread that police shot the man.

It’s unclear how long the National Guard will remain on the streets and how many nights the curfew will last.

