National Guard Recruiter Accused Of Having Sexual Contact With 17-Year-Old

Nathan Green
Feb. 12 2019
A 33-year-old man who worked as a Nation Guard recruiter in Bemidji is accused of having sexual contact with a 17-year-old girl inside the Bemidji National Guard Armory.

Staff Sgt. Ryan Francis Rivers is charged with third-degree criminal sexual contact. If convicted, he would face 15 years in prison, a $30,000 fine, or both.

According to the criminal complaint, the girl was at the armory on January 20th to undergo a test to determine her qualifications for the National Guard. Rivers is accused of taking her into another room at the armory where oral sex allegedly occurred. Rivers admitted to authorities that he has had sexual relations in the armory, but would not turn over his work phone or personal phone to authorities and was arrested.

Rivers is also accused of taking part in an illicit group chat on Snapchat with the same girl and another 17-year-old girl.

