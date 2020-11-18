National Guard Nurses Called In to Help with COVID-19 on Red Lake Reservation

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Due to many nurses in Red Lake being infected with COVID-19, National Guard nurses have been called in to help with the COVID-19 situation on the reservation.

Chairman Darrell Seki, Sr. meet virtually with Gov. Tim Walz Monday and requested the assistance. As of Nov. 16, there were 46 active cases of COVID-19 in Red Lake Nation. Since March, there have been 174 cases with 40% of them tied to the Jourdain/Perpich Extended Care Center. Chairman Seki announced the incoming help from the Guard in an address to the band Monday.

The Guard can be called in to help when facilities have exhausted all other avenues of staffing due to COVID-19 positive cases.

