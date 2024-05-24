National Guard Helping in Search for Missing Canoeists in Boundary Waters

Gov. Tim Walz is calling in the National Guard to assist in the search for two canoeists who went over a waterfall in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness last weekend.

Two other members of their group were rescued, but the other two, 40-year-old Reis Grams of Lino Lakes and 41-year-old Jesse Haugen of Cambridge have not been found. The two went over Curtain Falls in a canoe while fishing on Saturday in an extremely remote area near the Canadian border.

Search efforts by the St. Louis County Rescue Squad are ongoing but have been hampered by heavy rain this week.

On Thursday, Walz authorized the Minnesota National Guard to transport equipment that will support search and rescue operations in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area. The Minnesota National Guard will provide a CH-47 Chinook helicopter and four crew members for the mission.

The crew has been requested to provide lift assets to transport a boat and additional equipment from the Ely airport to the area where the two men went missing.