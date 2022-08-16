National Farmers Market Week Celebrated in Crosby

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, farmers markets are responsible for $2 billion of the $3 billion average that Americans spend on direct farm products each and every year, which is made possible by possible by community support of local farms.

Last week was National Farmers Market Week, and many towns marked the occasion last Saturday, including Cuyuna Range Farmers Market in Crosby, which has been taking place for the last 7 years.

Local farmers markets have been going on for decades as a way to bridge a relationship between the people who grow local and the people who want to eat and support local. This celebration is a day for many to say “thank you” and show appreciation for local growers.

A list of local farmers markets across the state can be found at the Minnesota Grown website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today