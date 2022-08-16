Lakeland PBS

National Farmers Market Week Celebrated in Crosby

Ryan BowlerAug. 15 2022

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, farmers markets are responsible for $2 billion of the $3 billion average that Americans spend on direct farm products each and every year, which is made possible by possible by community support of local farms.

Last week was National Farmers Market Week, and many towns marked the occasion last Saturday, including Cuyuna Range Farmers Market in Crosby, which has been taking place for the last 7 years.

Local farmers markets have been going on for decades as a way to bridge a relationship between the people who grow local and the people who want to eat and support local. This celebration is a day for many to say “thank you” and show appreciation for local growers.

A list of local farmers markets across the state can be found at the Minnesota Grown website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Ryan Bowler

Related Posts

Pole Barn Destroyed in Fire in Carlton County

Brainerd Football Looks to Build Success with Younger Team

Enjoying Boat Life on Whitefish Chain Near Crosslake

2022 MN Primary Election Results for Lakeland Viewing Area

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.