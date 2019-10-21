National Drug Take Back Day To Take Place Saturday, October 26

The Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is set for Saturday, October 26, 2019. On Saturday expired, unwanted, and unused prescription medication can be brought to designated collection locations where prescriptions can be securely and anonymously left.

According to a release, the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day initiative addresses a critical public safety and public health issue. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the United States continue to be alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs.

This is the 9th year that the DEA has held the National Drug Take Back Day. The DEA has collected a total of nearly 11 million pounds of expired, unused, and unwanted prescription medications through Take Back Day events since it started.

This weekend, approximately 6,000 collection sites manned by nearly 5,000 partner law enforcement agencies will be open from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. To find a nearby collection site, visit www.DEATakeBack.com.