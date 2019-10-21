Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

National Drug Take Back Day To Take Place Saturday, October 26

Rachel JohnsonOct. 21 2019

The Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is set for Saturday, October 26, 2019. On Saturday expired, unwanted, and unused prescription medication can be brought to designated collection locations where prescriptions can be securely and anonymously left.

According to a release, the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day initiative addresses a critical public safety and public health issue. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the United States continue to be alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs.

This is the 9th year that the DEA has held the National Drug Take Back Day. The DEA has collected a total of nearly 11 million pounds of expired, unused, and unwanted prescription medications through Take Back Day events since it started.

This weekend, approximately 6,000 collection sites manned by nearly 5,000 partner law enforcement agencies will be open from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. To find a nearby collection site, visit www.DEATakeBack.com.

Rachel Johnson

By — Rachel Johnson

Lakeland News Lead Reporter

Related Posts

Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force Announces Drop Off Locations For National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Saturday Is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

National Take Back Day Set For April 27th

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Happening This Weekend

Latest Story

CHI St. Joseph’s Health Community Dental Clinic Awarded Grants for New Facility

CHI St. Joseph’s Health Community Dental Clinic has been awarded an estimated total of over $1 million from several businesses to help start the
Posted on Oct. 21 2019

Latest Stories

CHI St. Joseph's Health Community Dental Clinic Awarded Grants for New Facility

Posted on Oct. 21 2019

BSU Women's Hockey Gets Win Against Minnesota Duluth

Posted on Oct. 19 2019

First-Ever Goals Highlight BSU Men's Hockey Opening Weekend

Posted on Oct. 19 2019

BSU Football Carrying Momentum Into Winona State Matchup

Posted on Oct. 19 2019

NSIC Basketball Coaches' Polls Released

Posted on Oct. 19 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.