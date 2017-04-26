National Drug-Take Back Day Is Around The Corner

National Drug Take-Back Day is on April 29 and Crow Wing County Community Services wants residents to clean out their cabinets of old, unused medications.

Crow Wing County wants to prevent medication misuse/abuse and focus on the healthy, environmentally safe disposal of unused medications. Safe medication disposal reduces risks.

Currently there are drop boxes in the lobby of the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office and the following police departments: Crosby, Breezy Point, Nisswa, Pequot Lakes and Crosslake. These sites are usually open Monday through Friday during business hours.

The sites accept unneeded over-the counter medications, prescriptions and narcotic drugs from community members. Residents are asked to leave medication in its original container and leave the medication name on the container, but please remove any identifying information.

Items such as syringes, needles, sharps and chemotherapy or radiological medicine are NOT accepted at these sites.