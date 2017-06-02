Bemidji Police Officers Bake Doughnuts On National Doughnut Day!
To celebrate National Doughnut Day, many places around the nation are offering specials or free doughnuts.
To commemorate the special day, officers with the Bemidji Police Department had the opportunity to fulfill a life long dream.
Thanks to Raphael’s Bakery officers got to make their very own batch of doughnuts.
It’s believed the tasty treats have been around since Dutch settlers brought them across the sea in the 19th century.
Some of the earliest recipes featured nuts crammed into the center of the dough.
