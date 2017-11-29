National Christmas Tree Shortage Shouldn’t Affect Minnesota

Nearly 10 years after the recession in America, it’s still causing issues for the Christmas tree industry.

“We don’t just produce a 7 foot Christmas trees overnight, it takes years and there is a lot of planning involved in the whole nursery business. We are always planning two to three years ahead so that we have enough stock. That’s what is happening is that is now catching up,” said Shelly Boser the Landsburg Nursery Retail Sales Manager.

After the recession in 2008, a decrease in demand meant tree farmers planted fewer trees that year. Experts say most Christmas trees take between 8 to 12 years to grow and that’s why this year is hitting the industry hard, but not necessarily in Minnesota.

“They’re grown right here, right in Minnesota,” Boser said.

Part of the reason that the tree shortage hasn’t hit hard in Minnesota is due to local tree production and many customers buying local.

“We’ve seen no shortage at all, mostly because everything is grown right here,” Boser said. “Most everything is grown down by the Pierz area and we have control of our inventory because we do it ourselves.”

But for other states around the county trees cannot only be hard to find but prices are likely to increase about 5-10 percent nationwide.

“We’re dealing with a lot of that too, they are worried about the price going up and here prices have gone up about $5 to $10 not out of the ballpark just trying to keep up with other costs,” Boser said.

With just a small rise in price and a sufficient supply, there are no worries for those looking to buy a tree in Minnesota.

“It’s a fun tradition that you get to help families pick out a tree, it’s something you have in your home for a good month if not longer,” said Kerry Hiltner the Landsburg Nursery Greenhouse Assistant.

It’s a Christmas tradition that will continue to live on.