Lakeland PBS

National Award Given to CLC and Baxter Programs

Chris BurnsApr. 21 2021

The Natural Resources Program at Central Lakes College and the Baxter Field Office of the National Resource Conservation Service were honored Wednesday with the Chief’s Field Office National Earth Team Volunteer Award.

This national award, handed out by the United States Department of Agriculture, recognizes the outstanding work of only one group of volunteers from across the nation.

The partnership between the college and the city’s NRCS field office began back in 2019, when Natural Resources students and people from the field office spent a day on a producer’s facility near Jenkins. Students participated in silvopasturing projects, pasture assessments, and toured the dairy farm operations. NRCS field office staff organized the day and brought in a variety of resource professionals to work with students, giving them a very broad perspective on the issues discussed.Kent Montgomery, a Natural Resources Instructor as CLC, wanted the program to give his students more real-life experiences.

“The goal was to incorporate agriculture experiences into our program. This was a great way to start and we are adding more experiences, including working to develop a stackable certificate for our NR students that would allow them direct entry into a NRCS position with their two-year degree from CLC.”

 

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chris Burns

By — Chris Burns

Related Posts

Brainerd Activists React to Chauvin Trial Verdict

In Business: Baxter’s Jack Pine Brewery Adapts Throughout Pandemic

Essentia Health’s Brainerd Clinic Accepting Walk-Ins for COVID-19 Vaccine

Black Lives Matter Vigil Held in Downtown Brainerd

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.