National Adoption Weekend Aims To Shed Light On The Thousands Of Pets In Shelters

This weekend is National Pet Adoption Weekend and a local animal shelter was out and about in Baxter today trying to spread the word on the benefits of pet adoption.

The Babinski Foundation was at Petsmart in Baxter today to show their support of National Pet Adoption Weekend. The Foundation was founded in 2010 to provide a safe, healthy, and loving environment to abandoned, stray, and surrendered animals until they find their new homes. National Pet Adoption Weekend was started by Petsmart Charities to raise awareness of the thousands of pets that are waiting in shelters for permanent homes.

“You’re saving a life. I mean, you’re not dealing with puppy mills, you are getting dogs or cats at a much cheaper rate. We take care of the vet bills for you basically and that’s all taken care of. So basically the biggest one is saving a life, because we are a no-kill shelter but there are high-kill shelters out there that will, you know, after a short period of time, and some are very short but some are a little bit longer,” said Lisa Wood, Babinski Foundation Marketing Manager. “But after that period they won’t be there anymore.”