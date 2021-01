Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

January 16 at 9 pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Since launching his band in 2007, country and Irish music sensation Nathan Carter has taken the world by storm. Nathan’s version of “Wagon Wheel” launched him to stardom in 2012. This program was recorded live in Dublin at the 3 Arena in April 2017. It features Nathan singing a variety of country and Irish classics and playing the accordion, piano and guitar.