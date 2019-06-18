Nashwauk Man Sentenced To 25 Years In Prison In Sexual Conduct Case

A Nashwauk man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty in sexual conduct case. Bryan Morgan Holl, 36, appeared for sentencing after an Itasca County Jury found him guilty of five counts of criminal sexual conduct. Based upon the serious charges and Holl’s criminal history, he qualified for the maximum sentence allowed by law, 30 years or 360 months

Itasca County Attorney Matti Adam asked the court to impose the maximum sentence because it was appropriate based on the significant sexual abuse Holl perpetuated against the minor victim. The court agreed that the crimes were serious but imposed a sentence of 306 months in prison.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim first reported to a social worker in Decatur, IL in January 2017, that she had been sexually abused by her mother’s live-in boyfriend, Holl, while the victim lived with her mother in Nashwauk. The victim reported the first incident happened when she was 9 to 10 years old.

Once released, Holl will be subject to lifetime conditional release requirement and will have to register as predatory offender. Conditional release is required by law in this case and involves supervision by a Department Of Corrections agent once the prison sentence has been served.

A person who violates the requirements of conditional release can be sent back to prison by the Department of Corrections without the need to involve the courts or the County Attorney’s Office.