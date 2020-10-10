Nashwauk Man Sentenced in Crash That Killed Two-Year-Old

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The man responsible for the death of a two-year-old child and injuries to a teenager in Itasca County has been sentenced to 105 months, or over eight years, in prison.

On August 1st, 2019, a two-year-old boy was being pushed in a stroller by his teenage aunt along Highway 65 in Northeast Itasca Township when they were hit from behind by a pickup truck. The truck, which was a 1999 Dodge Ram, was traveling south on Highway 65 and had crossed onto the shoulder of the road, hitting the two individuals. The driver of the truck then left the scene.

Jake Michael Place, 40, of Nashwauk was the driver and appeared in court today for sentencing. Place’s sentencing included one count of criminal vehicular operation and one count of criminal vehicular homicide.

