Nary School in Helga Township Receives Grant To Help Serve The Community

Destiny Wiggins — Jan. 22 2020

A school that was built in 1919 and then closed in 1972 could offer the Bemidji community and those in Helga Township a positive outcome. The Nary School, located just south of Bemidji, could potentially be the new location for a new K-8 charter school.

The grant will be used to repair some of the windows that were removed and replaced with smaller windows, along with other changes that need to be done.

