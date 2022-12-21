Lakeland PBS

Nary Community Celebrates Christmas, Renovations to Historic Schoolhouse

Mary BalstadDec. 20 2022

Communities are finding plenty of ways to celebrate during the holiday season. For Nary and its surrounding townships, located south of Bemidji, a community Christmas gathering was the perfect way to recognize the effort in recent renovations to the century-old schoolhouse.

Since 2012, the Nary School has undergone renovations. From the interior to exterior, the historic building has received various upgrades in order to keep the lights on and doors open for community events.

One community event that has been around for as long as the school itself is the community Christmas celebration. This year, the celebration expanded as the day saw a visit from Santa, horse-drawn sleigh rides and other outdoor activities before closing out the night with the traditional Christmas concert led by Wayne Hoff.

Whether the building is used for town hall meetings or Christmas celebrations, the 103-year-old landmark has become a staple to the Nary community.

Despite the freezing temperatures, the Nary Christmas Celebration saw roughly 300 people attend. Although event was free, donations were still accepted for the continued renovation and restoration of the building.

The next goal in the renovation process is to apply for a grant to remove the asbestos tiles. Currently, the Nary School, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, has received over $600,000 in grants.

Lakeland News is member supported content.

By — Mary Balstad

