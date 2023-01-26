Lakeland PBS

Narcotics Investigators Seeking Info on Overdose Surge in North Central MN

Hanky HazeltonJan. 25 2023

In Beltrami, Cass, and Hubbard counties, there has been an increase in drug overdoses. Narcotics investigators are seeking information from the public on what they know or have heard regarding the surge.

According to a release from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, since Dec. 1, law enforcement has responded to 35 overdoses in the Bemidji area, including nine fatal overdoses. To identify and arrest those who are selling the illicit drugs as well as their suppliers, agents and investigators are working together with Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force, Minnesota BCA, Red Lake, Leech Lake and White Earth Tribal police departments, and the Beltrami, Cass and Hubbard County sheriff’s offices to respond to overdoses.

Investigators are asking the public to come forward with any information on drug sellers in the area or their suppliers. Tips can be provided to any of the investigating agencies or the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force at 218-333-8130. Information can also be submitted on the Beltrami County website.

Investigators also encourage those with drug use problems to seek out drug treatment. Information on resources, including free treatment services, is available from the Minnesota Department of Health.

