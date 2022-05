Nancy Daubenberger Appointed as MnDOT Commissioner

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Gov. Tim Walz has named Nancy Daubenberger as his new commissioner for the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

It’s a post she had filled on an interim basis since the departure of former Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher. Daubenberger has worked for MnDOT for over 22 years in engineering and management positions.

Kelliher, a former speaker of the Minnesota House, left earlier this year to become Public Works Director for the city of Minneapolis.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today