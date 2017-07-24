Names Released In Fatal Longville Fire

The names of the two women who were killed in a fire early Friday morning in Kego Township in rural Longville were released over the weekend by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Alive Moe, 86, of Longville, and Toni Mix, 48, of Remer, were killed in the house fire along Deer Run Drive in Kego Township at around 12:30 a.m. on Friday morning. The initial investigation reveals the victims died from smoke inhalation.

Deputies arrived at the home fully engulfed in flames and began extinguishing the fire. The two victims were found inside the home.

Both victims were taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsies.

The investigation into the fire continues.