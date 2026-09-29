Names Released in Crash That Killed Fosston Woman in Clay County

We now have more information in the fatal crash near Glyndon, Minnesota that killed a 19-year-old woman from Fosston in the early morning hours of Sep. 25.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has identified the woman as Lindsey Rabon and the driver of the vehicle as 21-year-old Vicktor Robinson of Sisseton, South Dakota. Robinson suffered serious, life-threatening injuries from the crash.

Authorities say the vehicle Robinson was driving left the roadway on the 10000 block of 80th Ave. N and struck a power pole.

The preliminary investigation indicates alcohol and speed appear to be contributing factors in the crash. Officials say once the investigation is complete, the reports will be forwarded to the Clay County Attorney’s Office for review and consideration of appropriate charges.