Names Released in Crash Near Walker That Killed Bemidji Woman

The names of those involved in a Saturday crash near Walker that led to the death of a 22-year-old Bemidji woman have been released.

According to a press release from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the woman who suffered fatal injuries has been identified as Mikayla Butcher. The driver has been identified as 23-year-old Pernell Reese of Walker.

Reese has been arrested and booked into the Cass County Detention Center on probation violation charges. Formal charges relating to the crash are pending.

The other occupants of the vehicle have been identified as 27-year-old Justin Nordmarken of Walker, 21-year-old Arrecio Brown of Walker, and 29-year-old Jonathan Peterson of Longville.

The crash happened on Saturday night around 7, where an SUV driven by Reese had left the roadway and rolled over in a ditch near the intersection of the intersection of County Road 13 (Onigum Road) and Stony Point Camp Road in Turtle Lake Township. Butcher was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other occupants of the vehicle were either sent to area hospitals or treated at the scene.

The initial crash report from the Sheriff’s Office said a search warrant for a blood sample from the driver of the SUV was executed at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center. Alcohol and speed are said to be apparent factors in the crash.

A GoFundMe page was started by Butcher’s family members to help cover expenses after her death.