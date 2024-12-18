Names of Victim, Suspect in Fatal Crash in Rural Brainerd Released

Authorities have now released the names of the victim and a suspect in a crash that killed a pedestrian in rural Brainerd on Saturday.

57-year-old Michael Kruse of Nisswa is suspected of driving while under the influence of alcohol when he hit and killed 34-year-old Jill Burnham of Brainerd.

Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk says Kruse was driving an SUV westbound on Gull Lake Dam Road around 4 p.m. when he encountered a pickup driven by 52-year-old Amy Viehauser of Brainerd parked in the westbound lane. Veihauser was talking to Burnham, who was walking on the roadway.

Welk says Kruse lost control on the icy roadway when attempting to slow down and struck Burnham, who was hospitalized following the crash and died on Sunday.

A search warrant was executed and a blood sample was obtained from Kruse on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. Formal charges are pending sample results.