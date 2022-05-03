Names of Those Involved in Officer-Involved Shooting Near Bowlus Released

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A man who was fatally shot by police near Bowlus last week has been identified, along with the officers involved in the event.

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office identified 59-year old Charles Francis Bangs of Fergus Falls as the man who died during the aforementioned shooting on April 28 in Bowlus, located in Morrison County. The medical examiner reports that Bangs died of multiple gunshot wounds. 51-year old Michael Gene Johnson, also of Fergus Falls, was injured by gunfire during the incident.

The identity of the two officers involved in the event have been released by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA). State Trooper Megan Boser and Otter Tail County Deputy Dale Haberer are both on administrative leave.

According to the press release from the BCA, law enforcement worked with the West Central Drug Task Force to locate Bangs as part of a narcotics investigation. At about 6 PM on April 28, law enforcement managed to locate Bangs, who had escaped a previous encounter with a Minnesota State Trooper and Mille Lacs County Deputy.

Bangs fled in his vehicle with Johnson and 32-year old Bryant Allen Guida of Moorhead when officers tried to make contact. The vehicle was stopped by officers. Bangs and Johnson were subsequently shot by Boser and Haberer at one point.

Bangs died on the scene, while Johnson was transported for treatment. Johnson has been released from treatment, but the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office arrested Johnson soon after. He is now in custody at the county jail with charges from a traffic stop earlier that day.

A handgun was recovered at the scene by BCA crime scene personnel. Boser’s body camera and squad camera captured portions of the incident.

At the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office’s request, the BCA is investigating the matter. Following the investigation, the findings from the BCA will be presented to the Morrison County Attorney’s Office for review.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today