Names of Man Killed, Deputies Involved in Shooting Near Walker Released

Authorities have released more information on the officer-involved shooting that happened near Walker on Sunday.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man who died as 37-year-old James Weyaus of Onigum. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office who used force during this incident as:

Kaleb Cherne, who fired his department-issued firearm and has three years of law enforcement experience;

and David Donner, who also fired his department-issued firearm and has six years of law enforcement experience.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office has placed both deputies on critical incident leave.

According to the BCA’s preliminary investigation, around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, deputies were called to the 8400 block of Old Agency Trail NW in Turtle Lake Township on a report of shots fired. Deputy Cherne responded to the scene, saw Weyaus walking alone on County Road 13, and attempted to speak with him, but Weyaus ran away and Cherne pursued him on foot.

During this foot chase, Weyaus and Deputy Cherne exchanged gunfire, and Cherne was shot in his upper right leg.

Deputy Donner was responding to the foot chase and shooting when he saw Weyaus emerge onto the roadway. Donner fired toward Weyaus and struck him, and Weyaus was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputy Cherne was transported by air ambulance to a Fargo, ND hospital for treatment and has since been released.

The BCA says that their crime scene personnel recovered a handgun, a holster, and multiple shell casings. Body-worn cameras captured portions of this incident.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office requested the BCA investigate the use of force. Once the investigation is complete, the BCA will present its findings without recommendation on charges to the Cass County Attorney’s Office for review.

Funeral services for Weyaus are scheduled for this weekend. A wake will be held Saturday, Nov. 22 at 7 PM at the Onigum Community Center and a traditional American Indian service is scheduled for 11 AM on Sunday, Nov. 23, also at the Onigum Community Center.

Leech Lake Tribal Chairman Faron Jackson Sr. told the Minnesota Star Tribune that Weyaus was a foster child of his.