Nov 27, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Names of Drivers Involved in Fatal Head-On Crash Near Brainerd Released

The Minnesota State Patrol has identified the drivers involved in a fatal head-on crash that happened Monday morning near the Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport.

According to the State Patrol report, 47-year-old Donald Want of Deerwood was driving a pickup west on Highway 210 when the pickup started sliding from right to left. The pickup then entered the eastbound lanes, where it struck an SUV that was traveling east head-on.

The driver of the SUV, 67-year-old Pamela Beebe of Brainerd, died following the collision. Want suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The State Patrol says both drivers were wearing seat belts and that alcohol was not involved in the crash, which happened around 7:20 a.m. on Monday near the airport’s east gate. Road conditions included snow and ice at the time of the crash.

