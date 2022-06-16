Nameless Coalition in Bemidji Hosts Fundraiser for New Day Center

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Nameless Coalition for the Homeless in Bemidji held a pig roast fundraiser last Friday for their new day center. Needing to update the building inside and out to meet ADA requirements and fire codes, the Nameless Coalition made it a goal to work on these issues.

The building used to be the Upper Mississippi Mental Health Center. It was acquired by the Nameless Coalition last November after Sanford Health donated it to the organization.

The Nameless Coalition did apply and receive a grant from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. They used these funds to install important fixtures such as showers and a wheelchair ramp. But due to rising construction costs, the Nameless Coalition decided to reach out to the community for further financial assistance.

The Nameless Coalition raised over $3,700 on Friday with the help of Wild Hare Bistro, Raphael’s Bakery, and Sanford Health. The money raised will go toward operational costs and fixing the parking lot.

More information about the Nameless Coalition for the Homeless and any upcoming fundraisers can be found on their Facebook page.

