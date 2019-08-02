Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Name-Your-Price Cat Adoption At Great River Rescue

Aug. 2 2019

Great River Rescue in Bemidji is holding a “name your price” cat adoption throughout the month of August.

The animal shelter currently has cats available for adoptions. The goal is to get all 17 cats into adoptive homes to open up space for cats and kittens that are on the waiting list. Cats at Great River Rescue are vetted – they’ve been given preventative care treatments and every cat is spayed and neutered prior to adoptions.

“The special covers all cats that are here, that have been here for 30 days or longer. And we have some cats like Chrissy and Janet that have actually been here since January. So that’s way too long, they really need to get into a home or homes,” Brandon Mustful, the Great River Rescue Executive Director, said.

Great River Rescue has a one-day waiting period. If your application is approved, you can adopt.

Malaak Khattab

Contact the Author

Malaak Khattab — mkhattab@lptv.org

Related Posts

Paw Patrol Live At The Sanford Center Offers Special Promo

United Way Of Bemidji Area Accepting Emergency Food and Shelter Funding Applications

Minnesota Hands-Free Law Goes Into Effect

City Of Bemidji Weighs Temporary & Permanent Solutions For Water Wells

Latest Story

Paw Patrol Live At The Sanford Center Offers Special Promo

All paws on deck! Paw Patrol Live “The Great Pirate Adventure” is adding a second performance at the Sanford Center this Saturday. The first
Posted on Aug. 1 2019

Latest Stories

Paw Patrol Live At The Sanford Center Offers Special Promo

Posted on Aug. 1 2019

Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival Continues Through Saturday

Posted on Aug. 1 2019

Fishing Tips: Transporting Bait

Posted on Aug. 1 2019

Crow Wing Energized Launches One Vegetable One Community At Crow Wing County Fair

Posted on Aug. 1 2019

Law Barring E-Cigarette Use In Indoor, Public Places Goes Into Effect

Posted on Aug. 1 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.