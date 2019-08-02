Name-Your-Price Cat Adoption At Great River Rescue

Great River Rescue in Bemidji is holding a “name your price” cat adoption throughout the month of August.

The animal shelter currently has cats available for adoptions. The goal is to get all 17 cats into adoptive homes to open up space for cats and kittens that are on the waiting list. Cats at Great River Rescue are vetted – they’ve been given preventative care treatments and every cat is spayed and neutered prior to adoptions.

“The special covers all cats that are here, that have been here for 30 days or longer. And we have some cats like Chrissy and Janet that have actually been here since January. So that’s way too long, they really need to get into a home or homes,” Brandon Mustful, the Great River Rescue Executive Director, said.

Great River Rescue has a one-day waiting period. If your application is approved, you can adopt.