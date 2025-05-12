May 12, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Name of Person Killed After Fire, Explosion in Emily Released

Credit: Tim Doberstein

The name of a man who died Friday from a fire and explosion in Emily near Minnie Lake Driver has been released.

Crow Wing County Sheriff Eric Klang tells Lakeland News the victim is 72-year-old Daniel Buescher of Emily. Klang told us on Friday that it appeared the victim was living in a bus when it caught on fire and the victim couldn’t escape the explosion.

Witnesses tell Lakeland News there may have been two explosions in all. The investigation into the death is continuing.

