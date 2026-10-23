Oct 21, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Name of Pequot Lakes Man Who Died in E-Bike/Semi Collision Released

Authorities have identified the 79-year-old Pequot Lakes man who died after the e-bike he was driving collided with a semi truck Tuesday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Loyal Hoag was on the southbound shoulder of Highway 371 near Crow Wing County Road 29 when the bike came across all lanes and was struck by the semi.

36-year-old Jonathan Thompson of Deerwood was driving the semi southbound and was moving to the southbound lane when the collision happened. He was not injured in the crash.

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