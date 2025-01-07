Jan 6, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Name of Onamia Man Who Died in Crash Near Brainerd Released

Authorities have now released the name of the 60-year-old Onamia man who died in a one-vehicle crash in Crow Wing County last week.

The Sheriff’s Office says on December 29th, James Nickaboine was driving a pickup on County Road 23 southeast of Brainerd in Maple Grove Township when the pickup left the roadway and crashed into the ditch.

Nickaboine died at the scene of the crash. The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. and remains under investigation.

