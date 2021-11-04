Lakeland PBS

Name of Motorcyclist Who Died Following Brainerd Crash Released

Lakeland News — Nov. 4 2021

Authorities have identified the 28-year-old man who died when the motorcycle he was driving collided with a car in Brainerd yesterday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Tyler Bryan Walsh died after being hospitalized. He was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the car, 30-year-old Kayla Elwell, and her juvenile passenger did not report any injuries. The State Patrol reports that alcohol was not involved in the crash.

The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 210 and 10th Avenue NE in Brainerd. The crash is currently under investigation, with the State Patrol conducted a crash reconstruction.

