Jun 26, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Name of Man Who Died in Fosston House Fire Released

More details have been released on a house fire in Fosston that killed a man yesterday.

The Fosston Police Department reports the victim is 60-year-old Kevin Haugen. The injured occupants were 31-year-old Zachary Haugen and two children ages 4 and 8.

When responders arrived at at the house at 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, they found the home fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters put out the fire and located Kevin Haugen dead inside the residence. The other three were able to get out.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office was contacted and responded to the scene.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Sanford Health Locations 5 24

mid minnesota checking 4 24

Hug Hydronics 4 24

Related News

Community

Bemidji Community Gathers in Wake of Storm to Clean Up Parks and Help Others

Business

Bemidji Regional Airport Assesses Damage to Facility After June 21 Storm

Community

Free Emergency Food Distribution to Be Held at Bemidji’s Sanford Center

Education & Government

Leech Lake Band Outlines Response Efforts for June 21 Storm