Name of Man Who Died in Fosston House Fire Released

More details have been released on a house fire in Fosston that killed a man yesterday.

The Fosston Police Department reports the victim is 60-year-old Kevin Haugen. The injured occupants were 31-year-old Zachary Haugen and two children ages 4 and 8.

When responders arrived at at the house at 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, they found the home fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters put out the fire and located Kevin Haugen dead inside the residence. The other three were able to get out.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office was contacted and responded to the scene.