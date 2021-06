Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Tuesday, June 22 at 8pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Explore the evolution in understanding, and attempts to unravel the questions surrounding mental illness people have grappled with throughout history: What causes it? And how is it best treated?